Margaret Britton, a Gonzales Girl Scout, was honored as a Gold Award Girl Scout on June 13 during a pinning ceremony and reception at the Old Governor’s Mansion.
She was among 10 Girl Scouts across the state to receive the Gold Award, Girl Scouting’s highest honor, for the 2017-18 year. During the ceremony, she also received the 2018 Kelly C. O’Mahoney $1,000 Gold Award Scholarship.
To earn the Gold Award, a Girl Scout must demonstrate her ability and skills in goal-setting, planning, implementing Girl Scout values and relating to the community, a news release said. Gold Award candidates must plan and carry out a community service project taking at least 80 working hours outside the Girl Scout organization. The project must be a sustainable, lasting benefit to the larger community.
Girl Scouts who earn the Gold Award may include the honor in the college admissions process, earn scholarships and enter the military one rank higher.
Britton focused her efforts on Galvez Primary School, which flooded in August 2016. Through her project, she replaced five basketball goals and built a buddy bench that promotes inclusiveness among students while countering bullying. She also helped the members of a Junior Girl Scout troop earn their Staying Fit Badge.
Britton is a 2018 graduate of East Ascension High School. She will attend Mississippi State University this fall, where she will major in chemical engineering.