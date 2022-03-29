Community leaders recently were honored at the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
Robyn Penn Delaney was named Citizen of the Year and Lemann's Farm Supply Inc. won the Business of the Year award.
Laila Cost received the Student of the Year honor. Finalists for the Student of the Year were Donaldsonville High's Jamaris Bennett, Cost and JaKayla Landry and Ascension Catholic High's Andrew Bright, William Bellina and Ella Lemann.
The chamber is led by President Jeffrey Henry and Executive Director Juanita Pearley.