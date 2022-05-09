Ascension Parish baseball has been strong this spring and two teams are headed to the state tournament on Thursday in Sulphur.
The Dutchtown Griffins (35-3) and the St. Amant Gators (32-7) won their quarterfinal matchups and are set for semifinal games. Dutchtown, the three seed, swept Central with scores of 3-2 and 6-1. The Griffins, under coach Chris Schexnaydre, have been a model of consistency this season. They return to the semifinals for the first time in 12 years.
Dutchtown will play the number two seed, West Monroe, on Thursday at 6 pm. The St. Amant Gators did the improbable in the quarters, they beat the top seed.
St. Amant traveled to Barbe high school and won two out of three games. They won game one 7-4, lost game two 5-0 and won game three 5-4. Coach Brandon Bravata will lead his team to a semifinal matchup with the fourth seed, Sulphur. It will be home game for Sulphur as they play at McMurry Park during the regular season. That should not faze the Gators as they are battle tested.
Both semifinal matchups will be played at 6 pm. Ascension parish will be well represented in Sulphur. Victories by Dutchtown and St Amant on Thursday would set up an all-Ascension Parish final on Saturday at 6 pm. No matter the outcome, baseball in Ascension parish has been stellar this spring, something tells me we will see more outstanding play in the future.