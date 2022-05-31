Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates Association announces the 28th annual Casas for CASA playhouse fundraiser. Casas for CASA generates awareness and funding to support CASA’s advocacy efforts on behalf of abused children, a news release said.
The fundraiser kicks off with the 2022 “Magnolia Mansion” CASA playhouse on display from June 1 until July 31 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library on Goodwood Boulevard. Raffle tickets are $5 each and will be available online at casabr.org. The playhouse was designed by Lilliput Play Homes and assembled by local builders Faulk and Meek General Contractors.
The fundraiser wraps up July 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with CASA Fiesta at the Renaissance Hotel. The event will feature Mexican cuisine by Superior Grill, a silent auction, music and a wine pull. Tickets are $50 each and will be available online at casabr.org or at the door. Concluding the evening will be the raffle ticket pull for the playhouse at 5 p.m.
Faulk & Meek General Contractors will deliver the playhouse to the winner within 30 miles of Baton Rouge. Winner need not be present to win. Dress is summer casual.