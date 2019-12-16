GONZALES — A state district judge blocked the Ascension Parish Council on Monday from voting on a controversial 30-year sewer contract until after the new year and a new council and administration take office.

The outgoing council was scheduled to vote Monday night on the agreement with Ascension Sewer LLC, but Sean Dardeau, a car salesman who once ran for Parish Council, sued to block the action in state court.

The suit claims the final version of the agreement between the parish and Ascension Sewer wasn't available in enough time to allow for public comment under state open meetings law before Monday's meeting.

Judge Jessie LeBlanc granted the temporary order Monday and set a hearing for Jan. 7 to see whether the council should be further restrained from voting on the proposed agreement, a new order filed around 2:30 p.m. says.

Parish President-elect Clint Cointment and six new Parish Councilmen-elect will be inaugurated Jan. 6.

The final draft of the agreement was posted midday Friday on the parish website after a few weeks of negotiations between the consortium that includes a private equity fund headed by former Shaw Group CEO Jim Bernhard and the parish.

The deal would consolidate sewer service in eastern Ascension and remove poorly treated wastewater from polluted ditches and bayous and bring the waste to a regional plant that would discharge into the Mississippi River.

Cointment has raised concerns about the deal's impact on parish government finances but had been negotiating with the Ascension Sewer until the Council Chair Teri Casso called an end to negotiations Wednesday.

Outgoing President Kenny Matassa has argued that it was time to act on a goal the council has failed to reach several times in the past.