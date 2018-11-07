Court cases filed in Ascension Parish between Oct. 22-26:
CIVIL SUITS
Republic Finance LLC v. Jarmila Holland, executory process.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Craig Allen Bergeron, executory process.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC and Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Amber A. Templet aka Amber Anderson Templet aka Amber Templet, open account.
Kristin E. Jones v. Geico General Insurance Co. and Eric J. Champagne, damages.
Alvin Turner Jr. and Cherlynn P. Turner v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., damages.
Britany Bell v. Horace Mann Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Esurance Insurance Co. and Dylan W. Gilbert, damages.
Chevis Fairburn v. Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Co., State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. and Michael Atherton, damages.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Christen Robinson and Kathy Robinson, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Veronica N. Francis, executory judgment.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. D. Minor, open account.
Onemain Financial Services Inc. v. Carlos Garcia, promissory note.
Onemain Financial Services Inc. v. Joseph Richardson, open account.
Acadia Healthcare LLC dba Place Behavorial Health River v. Caden Louque, damages.
Onemain Financial Services Inc. v. Anthony Evans, monies due.
Cavalry Spv I LLC v. Tracie Roper, monies due.
Ally Financial Inc v. Paul Bougere Jr. and Mary A. Bougere, contract.
Onemain Financial Services Inc. v. Christopher M. Leach, promissory note.
Onemain Financial Services Inc. v. Teddy Dupuy, open account.
Cavalry Spv I LLC Assignee and Citibank Na v. Allan A. Ally Jr., open account.
JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Kathleen Ann Theis Cannedy, executory process.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Chayla Francis Winchester and John A. Winchester III, executory process.
Ishmael L. Holmes and Crystal M. Harris v. Joshua P. LeBlanc and Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Angela M. Kinkle and John Kinkle v. Bruno T. Ruggiero and State Farm Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
GMFS LLC v. Kayne Michael Rouyea and Jessica Paige Moran, executory process.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Lakeidria Pollard aka Lakeidra Pollard and James Pollard, executory process.
Sorrento Lumber Co. Inc. v. Turn Key Contractor Solutions LLC, Cody Lawrence and Timothy N. Taylor, open account.
James J. Jackel III and Amanda Jackel v. Michael G. Robbins and Ronnie Robbins, damages.
Alexander Twine and Rosa Twine v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Hartford Accident & Indemnity Co. and Christine Hjelm, damages.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Juanita C. Barker Valdez, executory process.
Dawn Nicholas v. Ace American Insurance Co., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Eric B. Bankston , damages.
Carmon Lynn Jones Mungia and Jones Parish Lorne v. Lori Kai Jones Betz, partition of property.
Chandler Mouton v. Dunlop Aida, Progressive Security Insurance Co. and USAA General Indemnity Co., damages.
Midwest Feeders Inc. v. Robert Rawls dba Rawls Livestock Robert, executory judgment.
Ronald L. Cochran v. Louisiana Department of Public Safety, judicial review.
Srs Distribution Inc aka Advanced Building Products v. Bengal Construction Co. LLC and Kent Wells, open account.
Jiriko J. Davis v. Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co. Berkshire, Donaldsonville Area Arc Inc. and Joyce Ann Singleton, damages.
JPMorgan Chase Bank National Assoc v. Chermise Henderson aka Chermise R. Henderson aka Chermise Renae Henderson aka Cherise Henderson, executory process.
Res Contractors LLC v. Critical Path Resources Inc., breach of contract.
PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Dianne Marie Plain Evans aka Dianne Marie Evans aka Dianne Marie Plain, executory process.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Tarsha L. Crockett, executory process.
Keystone Residential Management Obo and Cypress Village Homeowners Association v. Johnetta Ray, monies due.
Jeffery Davis v. Jeffrey Duroncelay, Destination Truck & Railllc and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Andrew C. Hymel Sr. Succ, Andrew C. Hymel Jr. and Stacey Hymel Latino v. Bosque Brandon M. Del and Loretta Beech Hymel, damages.
Picou Builders Supply Co. Inc. v. B & B Builders LLC and Brandon Brummel, monies due.
Daryl W. Whitty Jr. v. Jre LLC dba Roofing and Fabrication Ascension, monies due.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp v. Ryan David Bradberry aka Ryan Bradberry, Keli N. Bradberry aka Keli Bradberry, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
James Bowie Wilson v. Josh Williams, paternity.
Leanne Williams and state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jermaine Rome, child support.
Santana Parks, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Arthur Braxton, paternity.
Jessica Tripp and state Department of Children and Family Services v. Raymond Beckman, child support.
Kassandra Gilchrist, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kiefer Brannan, paternity.
Courtney Reed and state Department of Children and Family Services v. Armand Marchand, child support.
Krystal Theriot, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Chad Estilette, paternity.
Deborah Angel, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Blaine Mike, paternity.
Santana Parks, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Clint Williams Jr., paternity.
Dlatrice Wenzy, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Arthur Braxton, paternity.
Ryan M. Schulz v. Kimberly Creppel Schulz, divorce.
Msindisi Conwell Sabela v. Belinda Lateese Colar, divorce.
Tusa Brooke W. v. Tusa Tanner J., divorce.
Brad Manning v. April Manning, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Ranie Wells Decoteau
Succession of Larry John Suir
Succession of Bolyn J. Wolf
Succession of Robert E. Henry
Succession of Edward E. Girouard
Succession of Barbara Gautreau Turner
Succession of Juanda Rome Babin