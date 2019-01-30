Nottoway Plantation in White Castle is one of dozens of inns nationwide that have agreed to donate or discount a respite-focused three-night retreat for couples with special-needs children through A Mother's Rest.
During the Nottoway Plantation retreat Feb. 1-4, stressed couples can relax and enjoy the amenities at the restored 1850s sugar cane estate, which is a member of Historic Hotels of America.
The benefits of proactive self‑care have been long overlooked in the special-needs community, according to a news release. Acknowledging the emotional and physical strains parents and caregivers face is imperative in ensuring the best long‑term care to their children.
For information on the Nottoway Plantation retreat or ways to sponsor a retreat or donate to A Mother's Rest, visit amothersrest.org.