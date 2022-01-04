On Dec. 17, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Angela R. Machen, of Baker, was appointed to the Capitol Area Groundwater Conservation District. Machen is chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge African American Museum. She was nominated by Baker and will represent users in the district furnishing water supply for municipal use.
The mission of the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District is to provide for the efficient administration, conservation, orderly development and supplementation of groundwater resources in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. The board develops, promotes and implements management strategies to provide for the conservation, preservation, protection, recharging and prevention of waste of the groundwater resources over which it has jurisdictional authority.
Roberta P. Connelly, of Ponchatoula, and Candace M. Melancon, of Sorrento, were reappointed to the Louisiana State Board of Practical Nurse Examiners.
Connelly is the retired nursing program director for Northshore Technical College. She will serve as a registered nurse representing the Louisiana State Nurses Association.
Melancon is director of clinical services at Ochsner Health of Baton Rouge. She will serve as a licensed practical nurse representing the Licensed Practical Nurses of Louisiana Inc.
The mission of the board is to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public by providing reasonable assurance that people who practice practical nursing are competent, ethical practitioners with the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities appropriate to the title and role of the licensed practical nurse.
Jamar L. Ennis, of Prairieville, was appointed and Paul C. Genco, of Amite, and Dina G. Perkins, of Prairieville, were reappointed to the Louisiana Rehabilitation Council.
Ennis is the assistant director of the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs. He will represent the Statewide Independent Living Council.
Genco is a vocational specialist with Sedgwick. He will serve as a representative of individuals with disabilities who have difficulty representing themselves.
Perkins is chief of staff to the Medicare president for the Northwest Division of Humana. She will represent business, industry and labor.
The Louisiana Rehabilitation Council listens to the concerns of those with disability issues, reviews, analyzes and evaluates the state rehabilitation program and collaborates with other state agencies, organizations and consumer groups.
Charles W. “Bill” Skinner, of Hammond, was reappointed to the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness. Skinner is a commissioner for ASA Softball. He will serve as a person interested in the physical fitness of the citizens of Louisiana.
The council plays a vital role in the promotion of physical activity and wellness throughout the state. The mandated function of the council is to protect, promote and improve the physical fitness of the residents of the state. It is comprised of 15 representatives from across the state appointed by the governor and are representative of physicians, pediatricians, coaches, physical therapists, athletic trainers, athletes, educators and such persons or professions interested in the physical fitness of the citizens of Louisiana. The council’s vision is that the state and its communities embrace and support a culture that promotes physical activity and physical and health education.