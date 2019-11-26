With Dec. 1 right around the corner, holiday calendars are filling up with Christmas activities. From tree lightings to parties, there are lots of things to do in Ascension Parish to celebrate the season.
Here's a list of some of the planned events. If you have a holiday event you're hosting, please send the information to ascension@theadvocate.com for publication.
Holiday Express rolls into Gonzales
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train stop in Gonzales at 4 p.m. Nov. 30.
The festive holiday train will be parked on Felix Avenue for tours.
The six-car train will depart Nov. 27 from Shreveport on this year’s tour, which will stop in 20 communities in five U.S. states on 25 dates. The route will end Dec. 22 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
The train is part of KCS’ charitable programs. Over the past 18 years, the Class I’s holiday project has raised more than $2.1 million, which was donated to The Salvation Army at each scheduled stop to help provide warm clothing and other necessities for children in need.
Gonzales tree lighting
Representatives of the Center Stage Performing Arts Academy will perform and members of Jambalaya Festival Association will provide jambalaya during the Christmas tree lighting celebration beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in front of Gonzales City Hall, 120 S. Irma Blvd.
Santa will be at the Gonzales Civic Center, 219 S. Irma Blvd., with a gift for each child from infant through fifth grade, along with hot chocolate and cookies.
Donaldsonville senior party
The annual Donaldsonville Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon is at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at Palazzo Bernardo in Donaldsonville. The party includes food and entertainment.
Movie night
Volunteer Ascension hosts Christmas Movie night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 in Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Admission is a canned food item. Bring blankets, chairs and wear your favorite holiday pajamas.
Christmas parade
The Gonzales Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Jambalaya Festival Association, rolls at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 with James LeBlanc riding as grand marshal.
This year's theme is "A Hero Christmas." The parade starts on Worthey Road near East Ascension.
Senior Christmas party in Gonzales
A Christmas party for Gonzales-area senior citizens will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the Trade Mart Building at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave.
Senior citizens will enjoy lunch and receive a gift at the party, which is sponsored by the city of Gonzales, Ascension Parish and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Christmas Crusade shopping night
Volunteers who love to shop with someone else's money are invited to help the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office fill orders for its annual Christmas Crusade for Children from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Walmart, North Airline Highway, Gonzales.
Sheriff Bobby Webre and his staff raise money for the event and hand out Christmas wish list of those in need during the shopping event. For information, call (225) 621-8318 or (225) 621-8361.
Shopping at the Depot Gallery
Santa made his stop at the River Region Art Association's Depot Gallery and it's filled with red and green Christmas cheer around. The tree is decorated with handmade ornaments and tables of decorated colorful bottles that make terrific gifts for loved ones. Glittering jewelry crafted by local artists is on sale and other home décor is ready for a trip home with you. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit www.riverregionartassociation.org and rraa@riverregionartasociation.org.
Donaldsonville Christmas Parade
Santa comes to Donaldsonville on Dec. 21 during the city's Christmas Parade. The parade starts at the fairgrounds and continue to Railroad Avenue and ends at Mississippi Street.
Santa will be at Crescent Park after the 1 p.m. parade for a bike and toy giveaway. For float rentals, call (225) 445-1383 or (225) 473-4247, ext. 17.