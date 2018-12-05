Ascension Parish deputies Hunter Medine, David Calvit, Michael Verrett and John Walker have earned Peace Officer Standards and Training certification upon their graduation from the Capital Area Regional Training Academy in Baton Rouge on Nov. 13.
“This graduation represents weeks of hard work and resulted in all of these deputies attaining their POST certification,” Sheriff Jeff Wiley said.
The Capital Area Regional Training Academy is operated by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. The graduates learned physical training, legal and report writing skills, law enforcement history, and numerous other topics and skills.