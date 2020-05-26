River Region Art announces summer camp dates
River Region Art Association is opening its Summer Art Camp on June 15 at its Depot Gallery in Gonzales.
Summer Art Camp will be held June 15–19, June 22-26, June 29 -July 3, July 12–17, July 20 -24, July 27–31 and Aug. 3–7.
Age groups and times are: ages 6–10 attend 9 a.m. to noon and ages 12–15 and older attend 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
All safety guidelines put forth by the state, and “OpenSafely” will be adhered to, according to a news release. The association is a registered business with “OpenSafely” program.
Fee for summer camp is $100 per week. A camp registration form is available at rraa@riverregionartassociation.org.
A limit of 8 youths in each week of camp has been set in order to maintain the safe 6 foot distance requirement in the classroom. Masks are to be worn by all including teachers, sanitizing is done before and after class and students will have their own supplies for the week of class.
For any additional information, leave a message at (225) 644-8496.
Tanger hosts La. 621 Farmers Market Saturdays in June
Tanger Outlets will host the La. 621 Farmers Market near Shopper Services Suite 299 during June.
Locally-sourced products will be abailable from 7 am. to noon each Saturday in June. Products include fresh fruits and vegetables, farm fresh eggs, artisan breads, honey, jams/jellies, pickled eggs and vegetables, tamales, kettle corn, baked goods and specialty food items.
Limited public access, summer hours for Ascension public schools
Starting Wednesday, May 27, there will be limited public access to Ascension public schools offices and schools, excluding high schools, for essential business. Limited public access to high schools will begin Monday, June 1. This is to allow our high schools extra time for graduation ceremony activities.
Limited and essential business includes the following:
• Job-related appointments with human resources
• Retirement and benefit related appointments with human resources
• Work permits for students
• New student registration
• Other meetings by appointment only
Please note, new student registration at Dutchtown High School scheduled for May, 27, 2020, will be online. Visit www.apsb.org/DutchtownHigh for more information.
Ascension Public Schools employees returned to work last week following the expiration of the state's stay-at-home order, according to a news release. All employees are following health guidelines such as wearing face coverings as needed and when appropriate, maintaining social distancing, frequently washing hands, and wiping down common area surfaces.
Starting June 1, Ascension Public schools offices and schools will be open Monday through Thursday from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 7:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. These modified hours will last in June. Normal operating hours of 8 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. will resume in July.
For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit www.apsb.org.