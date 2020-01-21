GEISMAR — The River Oaks Road bridge in western Ascension Parish will remain closed to through-traffic for an undetermined period until it can be replaced, parish government officials said Tuesday.
The parish Public Works Department immediately shut the bridge Tuesday after determining it was unsafe, parish officials said in a statement.
The dead-end road serves a neighborhood off La. 73 in Geismar south of Dutchtown. The closure cuts off the rear third of the street —and the homes along it — from direct access to La. 73.
Parish officials said residents will have to use nearby Jackie Robinson Park and Coco Road to access La. 73, the major thoroughfare in the area.
Public Works officials did not provide a time line to complete replacement of the bridge, which crosses a tributary of New River.