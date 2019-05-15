Ascension Christian High School's Class of 2019 graduates at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Household of Faith Church
Valedictorian Michael Barden, son of Clay and Ami Johnson Barden, has maintained a 4.63 cumulative GPA as a dual enrolled student. Barden was a member of Beta Club and National Honor Society. He was a member of the varsity baseball team for two years. He participated in district literary rally all four years of high school and state literary rally two years, placing in state his senior year. Barden was chosen as a class superlative by his peers three years and is an active member of his church youth group. He received the Louisiana Tiger Legacy Superior Award, Transformation Merit Resident Award and qualifies for TOPS Honors Award.
Barden plans to attend LSU, where he will major in chemical engineering.
Brooke LeBlanc, the daughter of Jay and Leslie LeBlanc, is the class salutatorian.
She has maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 4.482. While attending Ascension Christian High, LeBlanc was a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, softball team and a cheerleader. She was chosen by ACH as a HOBY ambassador in 2017 and as a HOBY junior counselor in 2018. She has received the LSU Tiger Excellence Scholarship, the LSU College of Agriculture 64 Parish Strong Scholarship and qualifies for TOPS Honors Award. She will be attending LSU in the fall in the college of agriculture majoring in animal sciences and plans to pursue a doctorate in veterinarian medicine.