The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognized its Fall 2020 high-performing students through its honor rolls.
Eligible students are placed on the president’s list if they are a full-time student (enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours for the semester) and have earned a semester GPA of 3.8 or better.
Eligible students are placed on the dean’s list if they are a full-time student (enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours for the semester) and have earned a semester GPA of 3.5 or better.
Ascension Parish
President’s list
Alea Cocke, Alexis Wall, Alyssa Abbott, Alyssa Johnson, Andrea Washington, August Chopin, Austin Bankert, Ava Blanchard, Brad Winfrey, Caitlyn Kelly, Chloe LeBlanc, Elizabeth Bourgeois, Ellie Hazlett, Emily Russell, Emma Tooraen, Erik Viator, Esa Haddad, Gabrielle Broussard, Haley Karl, Jessica Rusk, Kaci Breaux, Kaitlyn Larzelere, Kenneth Gremillion, Kentrell Garnett, Kinsey Hatfield, Laney LeBlanc, Lindsey Oxford, Madison Houdashelt, Maria DeRoche, Mary Macias, Matthew Slaughter, Meagan Luquette, Morgan Tanner, Natalia Tooraen, Olivia Arceneaux, Owen Chartier, Rodney Harris, Sarah Guedry, Saraya Jackson, Shakyra Washington, Timothy Smith, Ty Henley
Dean’s list
Alex Schexnaydre, Alexis Brown, Alison Roddy, Aliyah Winfrey, Ally Bordelon, Amber Pearson, Cohen Parent, D'andre Sims, Daisy Guidry, Destiny Detillier, Elizabeth Latino, Emily Amos, Erin Taylor, Jade Furl, Jazzlyn Snowten, Jordan Slater, Jordan Smith, Julia Ripp, Kyndall Barnes, Lajuan Magee, Lauren Delaughter, Mason Rigsby, Matthew Dixon, Mya Thompson, Nicholas Couture, Olivia Schmidt, Robert Miller, Ryan Cook, Sarah Richey, Taylor Christy, Trevor Karl, Zachary Hatfield