With the COVID pandemic fueling sky-high construction costs, the Ascension Parish school district will re-bid the new Prairieville High School as two separate, pared-down construction projects, after initial bids came in at close to $100 million — the School Board has $79.5 million budgeted for the new school.
The district expects to put out the two bids in the coming months, one for the academic portion of the campus and the other for site work, like parking, drainage and athletics. The new plans for the school are of a smaller scale than the original plans, but there is an option to restore anything not included once construction costs fall to pre-pandemic levels.
The capacity of the new school will shrink from 1,900-2,100 students to 1,670-1,900 students.
Student capacity is a number that takes into account future growth in enrollment.
The school board still hopes the new high school will open for the 2023-2024 school year, but the new bids going out in the next three or four months will not name August 2023 as the targeted completion date.
The construction of the school will still be a two-year process, "but we'll let the market set the time frame for the end of construction," said Jeff Parent, the district's supervisor of planning and construction.
He said that, with the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, contractors could charge a premium to complete the projects by the August 2023 date.
Parent said that, after the initial bids came in some $30 million over budget, "We started working hard on where there were some possibilities to reduce costs, without reducing the quality of the school."
The academic portion of the project will be rebid without including a 14-classroom east wing that was in the original plans. That wing could be added in the future, under more favorable construction prices.
Under the new bid plan, there will be 86 teaching stations, including classrooms, science labs, P.E. classes and break out rooms. The proposed Freshman Academy building is still planned.
The district expects to save over $1 million by moving the air-conditioning system's chiller plant a little closer to the building.
Other trims include reducing locker room space, going to a smaller press box in the stadium, reducing concrete where not essential and going from bleachers with a capacity for a crowd of 5,000 to bleachers that can seat 3,500 to 3,700.
"We're kind of shrinking everything, according to capacity, while still keeping the standards of the Ascension Parish school district," Parent told the school board's Strategic Planning Committee.
Board members approved the new dual bid after they heard the recommendations of the two architectural firms for the new high school, RHH Architects and Domain Architecture, both of Baton Rouge.
The approved plan will keep the school district's standards of maintenance-friendly materials and systems intact, the architects said.
The firms had studied another option -- ultimately recommending against it -- that would keep the student capacity at its original 1,900 to 2,100 but would require lower quality building materials, to stay in budget. Program spaces would have been lost, too, for band, performing arts, athletics and the ROTC, and there would have been no Freshman Academy building.
"We're not going to deliver a lesser school than we have now," said Board Member John Murphy, who chairs the Strategic Planning Committee.
The new high school coming to Parker Road will be the fourth on the east bank of the parish and is designed to relieve overcrowding at the others - Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant - where student enrollment at each is nearing or past 2,000.