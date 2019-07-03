On June 4, dispatchers in the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office began handling police calls using the system created by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch.
They have been using similar systems for handling emergency medical services calls since 2010, and for handling fire and rescue calls since 2018, according to a news release.
The system helps dispatchers accurately assess emergency situations and send the best police response possible, while safeguarding limited emergency service resources and increasing safety for both citizens and responders. They can provide a constant stream of updated scene information to field responders, who can then give precise assistance when they arrive at the scene.
The dispatchers went through a three-day certification training course and can look forward to continual quality improvement benchmarks and training.