McNeese State University announced its spring 2018 honors students.
To be on the president’s honor list, an undergraduate must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is also eligible provided that student was on the president’s honor list the previous semester.
Area students on the president’s honor list include:
GONZALES: Ross M. Prince.
The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours.
Area students on the honor roll include:
GONZALES: Sydney Paige Main.
PRAIRIEVILLE: Madason Guitreau, Kyra R. Harleaux, Jacob E. Rowe.