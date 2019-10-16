The National Athletic Trainers’ Association has awarded its Safe Sports School award to East Ascension High School for its athletic training program. The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports, a news release said.
"We are so very proud of how our athletic training program has grown over the last five years. This award is an affirmation of the hours and hours of hard work our athletic trainers and our student trainers have dedicated to making our program thrive. Our athletes are in wonderful hands, on and off the field of play," said East Ascension High School Principal Traci McCorkle.
In order to achieve Safe Sports School status, athletic programs must do the following:
- Create a positive athletic health care administrative system
- Provide or coordinate preparticipation physical examinations
- Promote safe and appropriate practice and competition facilities
- Plan for selection, fit, function and proper maintenance of athletic equipment
- Provide a permanent, appropriately equipped area to evaluate and treat injured athletes
- Develop injury and illness prevention strategies, including protocols for environmental conditions
- Provide or facilitate injury intervention
- Create and rehearse a venue-specific Emergency Action Plan
- Provide or facilitate psychosocial consultation and nutritional counseling/education
- Be sure athletes and parents are educated about the potential benefits and risks in sports as well as their responsibilities.