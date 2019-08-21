A release of hydrogen chloride gas was reported Wednesday afternoon at the Westlake Chemical plant on La. 30 in Ascension Parish, but the release has been confined to the plant and there have been no injuries or evacuations, according to the parish's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
The release happened shortly after 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the office.
River Road was closed, as a precautionary measure, between La. 73 and Ashland Road after the event and remained closed at about 4:30 p.m.