Koby Thacker held up the Boucherie cracklin-cooking title trophy Sunday at the Boucherie Festival hosted by the Sorrento Lions Club and Boucherie Festival Association.
Held Friday through Sunday at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, the festival featured cooking contests, ride, food, a car show, pageant and bands, and raised money for the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation and the Louisiana Lion’s Children’s Camp.
"This event provides resources which allow us to supply glasses and hearing aids to those in need in our community and to send handicapped children or children with juvenile diabetes to camp during the summer," the festival website said.
Thacker was joined on stage by his cooking helper Joey Cornett.
Tyler Bourque and helper Jake Arvill won the festival's jambalaya contest.
The festival started as a small gathering at a member's camp in the 1960s. By 1978, it became the festival that grew into a three-day event open to all the second full weekend of October each year.
After several site changes, the festival was moved a few years ago to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center and grew this year to "a great turnout," organizer drew Malina said.