Ascension library closes after staffs test positive for coronavirus
After several staff members of the Ascension Parish Library System tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the library system has decided to temporarily close all of its locations.
A library news release said the decision "was made for the health and safety of both our staff and patrons."
Curbside services, however, will continue and the book drops will remain open. No late fees will be issued during this time. The library is offering technology room access, including technology room access and reference help for one-hour appointments only, which can be made by calling to reserve a time slot.
Anyone entering the library must wear a mask.
For those without a library card, you can sign up for an eCard on the library's website at https://bit.ly/eCardSignUpAPL.
For more information, call library director Jennifer Patterson during operating hours at (225) 647-3955; visit www.myAPL.org, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@myAPLibrary).
Qualifying dates for 2020 fall election
Ascension Parish Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna has announced the dates for qualifying as a candidate for the Nov. 3 election. Qualifying will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 22-24 at the Clerk’s Office, 815 E. Worthey St., Gonzales, or 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville.
Qualifying will be held for the following offices: 23rd Judicial District judges; 23rd Judicial district attorney; justices of the peace; constables; Donaldsonville Council members and mayor; and Gonzales mayor, chief of police and council members.
For information, call the Clerk’s Office at (225) 473-9866 or (225) 621-8400, ext. 223.
Ascension accepting white goods at Recycling Center
As part of efforts to fight litter and clean up Ascension Parish, President Clint Cointment announced that Ascension Parish is accepting white goods at the Recycling Center on Churchpoint Road.
“We have contracted with a company to haul away scrap metal from our recycling center,” Cointment said. “And they pay us for the metal they take.”
White goods are any large machines used in routine housekeeping, such as cooking, food preservation, or cleaning, whether in a household, institutional, commercial or industrial setting. White goods include refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers and water heaters.
Cointment said the parish has been accepting scrap metal and has a separate bin specifically designated for metals.
The Recycling Center is at the DPW headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. Operating hours are Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.