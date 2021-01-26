Leadership is vital in any organization. When it comes to sports, it is paramount. The Ascension Christian boys basketball team is leaning on all its players but especially its seniors.
“We have senior leadership on our team, and this has led us to a nice 8-5 start halfway through the season,” said coach Reggie Gomez.
Gomez along with coach Brett Shelton are excited with how the season has gone so far.
Gone from last year’s team are Derrick Varnado, Adin LeBlanc and Brian Anderson. Varnado was an all-district selection last season and is the school's all-time leading scorer. The Lions have six seniors, which is a large number for a smaller classification school. Leading the way is Elijah Huber at 17 points per game followed by Collin Peterson with six points a game and eight rebounds per game.
Brady Geuho chips in six points a game and leads the way with 10 rebounds per game. Asa Poche, Cody Dison and Bently Fearly are in the rotation and are key players. Another top scorer is Adin Carter, who averages 12 points, with Ethan Cormier at 8 points.
Emory Templet and Carter Evans are underclassmen that have been key players early in the season.
“We have several kids that can play, and we have a rotation. Willie Robinson is a kid that comes off the bench to contribute,” said Gomez.
Ascension Christian is still a young program that has continued to improve each year since joining the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
“Our offense and defense have made so much improvement since last season; we see the difference,” Gomez said.
The Lions play in a competitive district that starts this week with Ascension Catholic, White Castle, East Iberville and St. John.
“The district is always good, ranked in the top 10 of 1A each year, always challenging,” Gomez said.
The seniors that are leading this Lions team will surely make it a point to cherish the moment and leave their legacy.
All-State football
The 5A All-State football team was recently named and Dutchtown High running back Dylan Sampson made the first team.
Selected as honorable mentions were Jerrell Boykins Jr., defensive lineman, East Ascension; Gavin Goniat, offensive lineman, East Ascension and Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, quarterback.
All-Metro volleyball
St. Amant's Gracie Duplechein was named most outstanding players on the Division 1 and II All-Metro volleyball team. Also making first team were India Bennett and Alexis Lagarbo, of Dutchtown; and Zoe Richard, St. Amant. Amaya Evans, St. Amant; and Taylor Heeb, Dutchtown received honorable mention honors. In the Division III, IV, and V, Ascension Catholic's Mackenzie Marroy and Amelie Husers received team honors.