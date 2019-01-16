Hunter T. Bailey, a student at Ascension Christian High School, has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Boy Scouts.
Bailey's accomplishment represents more than five years of adventure, fun, work and dedication to the Boy Scout program. He is a member of Baton Rouge Troop 505.
During the process of satisfying the requirements for the Eagle rank, Bailey performed community service and provided service and leadership for his troop, according to a news release. His Eagle Scout project was to organize and coordinate a parking lot refurbishment for St. John's Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.
Bailey will be formally presented the Eagle Scout award at a Court of Honor ceremony at LSU Hilltop Arboretum on Jan. 26.