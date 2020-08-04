An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy died Saturday morning after a weeks-long battle with the coronavirus.
Kyle Melancon served for more than seven years as a correctional officer and transportation officer at APSO.
"We send our condolences to his wife Rebecca, his children, his coworkers and all of those that loved him," Sheriff Bobby Webre said. "Please remember his family in your prayers."
Melancon's career in law enforcement is part of a family legacy; his grandfather was the Chief of Police of Sorrento and his father was a retired dispatcher with APSO. His brother currently serves in the office's accreditation unit.
"We are in some very challenging times in our profession," Webre said. "The health and safety of our work-family and our community is paramount. I continue to ask all of our deputies to please take all necessary precautions and use all available resources to protect themselves at work and when out in the community."
