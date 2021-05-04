The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office's Capitol Area Regional Training Academy graduated 41 students representing 19 agencies from across the state on April 23.
CARTA Class 43 completed the more than 658-hour, 16-week extensive program. CARTA 43 donated funds to charity and purchased a bike for a 7-year-old Kaiden Comb.
“I am proud of this graduating class and all of our training staff,” East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “The training is extensive and challenging, requiring real commitment and perseverance. That kind of dedication is needed to effectively protect and serve our communities with dignity, compassion and honor.”
Training included law enforcement history and techniques, investigative procedures, de-escalation, community policing, cultural diversity, leadership, ethics and physical training.
Several awards were given.
Highest Physical Fitness Awards: Gina Nowakowski, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office; Rotrell Hampton, Plaquemine Police Department
High Academics: Thomas Covington, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
Top Gun: Benoit Michaux, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office
Staff Choice: Jessica Chacon, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
Bearing Awards: Shawn Williams, Port Allen Police Department; Devin Kennedy, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.