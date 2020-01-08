Ascension Parish Christmas tree drop-off set
Ascension Parish residents can drop off Christmas trees through Sunday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
The expo center is at 9039 St. Landry Road.
After parish residents enter the expo center’s main gate on St. Landry Road, the drop-off location will be the unpaved parking area on the left side as you enter the property. Signage will direct residents.
Parish officials said trees must not have any decorations or stands on them.
For more information, call Melissa Sullivan at (225) 450-1506.
January food distribution dates set
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in conjunction with the Parish of Ascension’s Health Unit will holding quarterly distributions of commodities in Ascension Parish.
The next distribution will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 14 at the Lemman Memorial Center on 1100 Clay Street in Donaldsonville. The Gonzales distribution will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 15, at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Distribution
The commodities program is a federal program that makes donated foods available to emergency feeding organizations that provide food staples to qualified individuals and families to relieve situations of emergency distress.
The USDA Catholic Charities Food for Seniors 40-pound box of commodity delivery dates also have been announced.
Seniors must be at least 60 years old and meet federal income guidelines. New participants should bring Louisiana identification and income documentation. Try to arrive no later than 9:30 am. Call (800) 522-3333 for information.
In Ascension Parish, boxes will be distributed in Donaldsonville at the Lemann Memorial Center from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday., Jan. 14
Food and Nutrition Education
Turn your resolutions into real solutions at the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21, with the library's Food and Nutrition Education seminar. Area nutrition agent Lisa Weber from the Southern University AgCenter will discuss how MyPlate and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans healthy eating plan can assist with balancing your diet, help achieve your weight goals, as well as aid in reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Call the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at (225) 622-3339 for more information.