GONZALES — Looking to bring a bond election for new construction projects to voters, possibly in May, the Ascension Parish School Board is working to finalize a list of projects that includes building an $84 million high school in Prairieville, the fastest-growing area of the parish.

Permitting and the master plan design for what would be the fourth high school on the east bank of the district is currently underway at the site on Parker Road.

That preliminary work is being paid for with bonds funded by voters' extension in 2016 of an existing, 15.08 property tax.

The School Board hopes to win voter approval again for extending that property tax to build the new high school, as well as a list, still in draft form, of a dozen projects totaling $131 million.

The list, as it stands now, includes renovations at East Ascension High, major maintenance projects at the district's high school athletic stadiums and renovations at Gonzales Middle, Dutchtown Middle and St. Amant Middle.

Other items include a classroom addition at St. Amant Primary School, an expansion of the district's bus shop and districtwide traffic improvements.

The School Board hopes to finalize the list over the next month.

On Tuesday, the board's strategic planning committee asked Chad Lynch, director of planning and construction, to bring back cost information on other alternatives for the final list, which includes classroom additions at Donaldsonville Primary and Donaldsonville High School, sports facilities for middle schools and artificial turf for either the high school playing fields or practice fields.

In order to have a measure on the May 9 ballot, a decision would have to be made by the full school board in November or December.