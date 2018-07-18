The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on July 5-12:
July 5
Brown Jr., Alex: 46, 7024 Buttonwood Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Millet, Bret Paul: 53, 14490 Lake Crossing Drive, Gonzales, parole violation, bond revocation, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor theft.
Templet, Amy: 33, 14157 Mire Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Thurmond, Angela: 41, 12473 Pendarvis Lane, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, misdemeanor theft.
Simmons, Michael: 36, 117145 Murphy Estates Lane, Livingston, possession of heroin, domestic abuse battery.
Breaux Jr., Melvin Samuel: 34, 129 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville, simple burglary/all others.
Burbank, Darrius: 30, 7127 Moran Road, Gonzales, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, driving on roadway laned for traffic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
July 6
Washington, Brenden Rashard: 20, 1009 E. Worthey Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, criminal trespass/all other offenses, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, flight from an officer, stop signs and yield signs, five counts failure to appear in court.
Lopez, Melvin: 23, 536 N. Brown Ave., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Templet, Tanacalie Eva: 49, 40205 Alise Ave., Prairieville, surety, failure to appear in court.
Goodrich, Brianna Nicole: 20, 10291 La. 979, Oscar, taillamps, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Cochran, Ronald: 56, 16101 Jarod Drive, Prairieville, speeding, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Carter, Cornell Cleveland: 32, 190 Massey Lane, Belle Rose, state probation violation, aggravated arson.
Walker, Marcus Mosi: 34, 406 W. Third St., Donaldsonville, illegal possession of stolen things.
Rice, Joey Thomas: 28, 40177 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Saulny, Endya: 25, 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Stevens, Alan J.: 36, 208 Eola Drive, Alexandria, failure to appear in court.
Helg, Eugene A.: 39, 12288 David Lessard Road, St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, flight from an officer.
Rossi, Eden Danielle: 29, 12325 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, flight from an officer.
Andre, Hunter: 33, 38353 Thurston McCrory Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Moore, Tyler Cole: 25, 12390 Deck Blvd., Geismar, felony theft, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, felony theft.
Venegas, Frank M.: 54, 12195 River Walk Drive, Geismar, turning movements and required signals, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Rocha, William: 45, 18052 Billy Blvd., Prairieville, turning movements and required signals, operating while intoxicated.
July 7
Rusha Sr., Patrick E.: 52, 38314 La. 74, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Jordan, Maurice Xavier: 29, 18088 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, following vehicles, no seat belt, driving on right side of road/exceptions, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated, four counts failure to appear in court.
Motes, Charles A.: 29, 45 Garden Gate, Grove Hill, Alabama, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating while intoxicated.
Denos, Gregory Lamar: 28, 507 E. Church St., Hammond, hold for other agency, operating a vehicle without lawful presence in the United States, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Smith, Tracy: 62, 12431 Highland Drive, Geismar, simple battery, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault.
Simon, Travis: 37, 10502 W. Tchoupitoulas Circle, St. James, two counts failure to appear in court, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle approaching or entering intersection, possession of marijuana, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Harris, Stanford: 60, 710 Third St., Donaldsonville, aggravated battery, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Gautreau, Christina N.: 39, 42385 Moody Dixon Road, No. 3, Prairieville, two counts failure to appear in court.
Cooley, Ryan Craig: 37, 42385 Moody Dixon Road, No. 3, Prairieville, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
July 8
Stowe, Lucas: 30, 11695A Home Port Drive, St. Amant, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery.
Baker, Gregory T.: 50, 44319 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Hudson, Latasha: 24, 11081 Conner Road, Lot 2, Geismar, two counts failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Dunn, Trevel Cortez: 25, 301 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Delatte, Ted John: 50, 42172 Stone Way Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Delatte, Mindy H.: 40, 42172 Stone Way Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
July 9
Mitchell, Irvin Bobby: 36, 8241 Pleasant Hill St., Convent, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer.
Brignac, Shaun P.: 37, 43431 N. Great Oak Court, Prairieville, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Smith, Stephen: 30, 14274 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, security required, expired driver's license, owner to secure registration, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, violations of registration provisions/vehicle not registered, two counts fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear in court, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Meyers, Patrick Shane: 32, 2365 Palm Hills Blvd., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Borne, Chelsea Ann: 25, 44324 Melancon St., Sorrento, failure to appear in court.
Dowler, Jason: 46, 18025 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, registration of sex offenders, pornography involving juveniles.
Walker, Cedric Deon: 23, 16441 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, two counts simple criminal damage to property, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, two counts simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a firearm.
Gautreau, Christopher R.: 35, 13251 Ed Drive, Denham Springs, state probation violation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on right side of road/exceptions, hit-and-run driving, false imprisonment, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Sullivan, Morgan: 22, 18025 Grace St., Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Vannorman, Pamela: 52, 15185 Stafford Estates, Gonzales, exploitation of the infirmed.
Smith, Tracy: 62, 12431 Highland Drive, Geismar, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault.
Williby, Tinecca M.: 41, 116 Luchini St., Donaldsonville, theft.
Branton, Gregory Dakota: 24, 746 River Road, Ariton, Alabama, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Thompson, Sedrick Eugene: 39, 13502 Airline Highway, No. 12, Gonzales, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Benoit, Marvin: 48, 17392 Cherry Creek Drive, Prairieville, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, prohibited activities and sanctions (insurance fraud).
July 10
Moinot, Dwayne Paul: 28, 41099 Catherine Burns Drive, Prairieville, parole violation, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, monetary instrument abuse.
Milton, Mary Elizabeth: 47, 43340 La. 42, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Bannister, Joshua: 33, 3840 Burntwood Drive, Harvey, security required, expired motor vehicle insurance, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating while intoxicated.
Rodenkirch, Chandler D.: 12288 David Lessard Road, St. Amant, resisting an officer, violations of protective orders.
Walker, Spencer Beau: 36, 14525 Ridge Road, Prairieville, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Braud Jr., Gerald Joseph: 44, 40204 Cotton Field Ave., Gonzales, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with juveniles, pornography involving juveniles.
Bridges, Kenneth: 41, 150 Jones St., Napoleonville, misdemeanor theft.
Coldwater, Janae: 18, 303 W. Eighth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Beaureau, Jonathan Wayne: 38, 44383 Bureau St., Sorrento, three counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.
Delany, Erin G.: 41, 15250 Braud Road, Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on right side of road/exceptions, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, operating while intoxicated.
Bureau, Earl L.: 31, 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., No. 9, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Lindsey, Eddie L.: 38, 16032 Gunboat Road, Maurepas, failure to appear in court.
Castille III, Antoine A.: 38, 41157 Second Colonial St., Prairieville, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Bourgeois, Bonnie Jean: 33, 44069 Penny St., St. Amant, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Richburg, John D.: 50, 14655 Lucian St., Port Vincent, state probation violation, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
July 11
Cheong, Leyland Anthony: 35, 14119 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales, licensee must give notice of change of address, security required, violations of registration provisions/switched license plate, headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motor-driven cycles, operating while intoxicated.
Edwards, Dustin Glynn: 34, 39108 Keaghey Road, Ponchatoula, criminal trespass/all other offenses, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
LeBlanc, Britton: 22, 40145 Alise Ave., Prairieville, careless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Lewis, Garrick D.: 45, 5268 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow, four counts failure to appear in court.
Butler, Jonathan M.: 32, 1305 E. Bayou St., No. 109, Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders.
Lore, Christian Michael: 43, 38202 Debbie St., Prairieville, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Nicholas, Cassandra: 46, 806 Church St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, security required, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Howard, Shane: 37, 810 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary/all others, felony simple criminal damage to property.
Foley, Demond Isaac: 30, 711 N. Tonti St., New Orleans, first-degree murder.
Casso, Cori Clayton: 41, 14473 Oak Path Drive, Prairieville, three counts failure to appear in court.
Scallan III, Jimmie Peter: 32, 806 Edison St., Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Spires Jr., Marshel Daniel: 51, 17281 Lake St., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Guy, Tracy D.: 52, 18599 La Trace Road, French Settlement, domestic abuse battery.
Bureau, Earl L.: 31, 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., No. 9, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent & tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.