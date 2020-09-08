Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Aug. 17-21:
CIVIL SUITS
Alexa Jireh Amaya Hernandez v. Tutorship.
Ascension Oaks Nursing & Rehab v. Medical Review Claim, medical review panel.
Cindy M. Tucker v. Imperial Fire & Casualty Insurance Co., National General Insurance Co., Mid Century Insurance Co. and Brandon Cummings, damages.
State of Louisiana v. Chase J. Hillard, forfeiture/seizure.
Raymond Peter Meche, Christi Lynn Meche v. Cooper T Smith Stevedoring Co. Inc. and Cooper T Smith Corp., damages.
Ally Bank v. Cheryl G. Mellon, executory process.
Amber Pegues v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Lekolby C. Brown, damages.
Donald Dauzat v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Allen C. Duhe, damages.
Tomi Thornhill v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Dawn Shawnette Edison and Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon, damages.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Aaron Puckett, open account.
Jessie Gause v. Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon and Debra Bell, damages.
Adam James Buquoi v. Ascension Parish School Board, Louisiana Public School Risk Management and Leah Braud Millet, damages.
Cajun Mat LLC v. Chemspray South Inc., open account.
Citibank NA v. Marvin Huber, open account.
Citibank NA v. Shanta Lynn Lewis, open account.
Calvin Gregory Bessonet DDS and Ascension Premier Dentalllc v. Medical Review Panel, medical review panel.
Cavalry SPV I LLC and Citibank NA v. April D. Johnson, open account.
Swapnu Kallu MD and Our Lady of The Lake Physician Group v. Medical Review Panel and Sandra Garrett, medical review panel.
Tony Nick Poston Jr. v. Cottonmouth Boats LLC and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Jordan Wilson v. Succession of James Smith Unopened, quiet tax title.
Precious Lucas v. Dorothy Wright and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Latisha Haynes, Angie Lang v. Guardianship.
State of Louisiana v. Darian Williams, Jamal Vaughn and Dylan Turner, forfeiture/seizure.
Cavalry SPV I LLC and Citibank v. Victor A. Carias, open account.
(individual on behalf of) Dusty Douglas Rice v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins., Logan Jude Morel and Star Trek Instrument System Inc, damages.
Christopher Garner v. Brown Quintus aka Quintus Garner, injunction.
(individual on behalf of) Amber Thibodeaux v. Katie Bocking, Ascension Parish School Board, Louisiana Public Schools Risk Manage and XYZ Insurance, damages.
Allison Daniels v. Peyton Michael Chidester and Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon, damages.
Sadell Lewis v. Concordia Metal Inc., Pac Man Auto Crushers Inc and John Paul Jones, damages.
Brent Fisher v. Kara Fisher, community property settlement.
FAMILY SUITS
Nasheka Miles Franklin v. Allen Kendall Franklin, divorce.
Melissa Matto v. Michael Matto, divorce.
Stephanie Pack Hutchinson v. Randolph Hayes Hutchinson Jr., divorce.
Elizabeth Auxilien v. Micheal Paul Auxilien, divorce.
Suly Salazar v. Carlos Salazar, divorce.
Lacy Lobell v. Laycan Lobell, divorce.
Jodie Babin Landry v. Bradley Scott Landry, divorce.
Tammy Terrell Butler v. Butler Patrick Rufus Sr., divorce.
Monica Berzas v. Michael Berzas, divorce.
Jessica Wade Washington v. Jeremy James Washington, divorce.
Cody Paul Guillot, Morgan Reese Jackson and Corbin Paul Jackson v. District Attorney Ricky L. Babin, Ascension Parish District Attorney and Paternity.
Natosha Jones v. Terrell Brown, divorce.
Crystal Mitchell Bureau v. Ray Anthony Bureau, divorce.
Marta Alicia Cisneros v. Jorge Aberto Cineros, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Nathanial Joseph Bordelon
Succession of Miriam L. Langhoff
Succession of Hubert Cedotal Jr.
Succession of Eber Rivas
Succession of Richard B. MacMurdo