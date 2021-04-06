Ironman Jambalaya cook-off planned
Each spring, families, businesses, schools and groups get together to practice their jambalaya cooking skills. Those rituals were mostly canceled last year as the coronavirus spread.
But with the Jambalaya Festival Association's announcement to bring back its popular Jambalaya Festival in August, groups are beginning to announce plans for cook-offs and everything jambalaya.
The Gonzales VFW Post 3693 is holding its Ironman Jambalaya Cook-off on May 1, at its new hall, 42430 Churchpoint Road.
A cooks' meeting is set for 6 p.m. April 20 at the new VFW building.
For information, call (225) 485-7875, (225) 892-0883 or (225) 268-4334.
Ardoin to speak at Ascension GOP Roundtable
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will be the speaker at the April Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The roundtable starts at 11:30 a.m. April 15 at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
A resident of Baton Rouge and native of Ville Platte, Ardoin was first elected on Dec. 8, 2018, after serving as acting secretary of state since May 2018. He was reelected in December 2019.
Republican candidates in this year's elections are invited to attend.
Cost for the lunch is $22. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested; RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or arwrus@aol.com.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Ascension Advocate are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays. For information, call (225) 603-1998.
Sewer options discussions set
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council are hosting a series of open-houses to provide information about the proposal for transferring the parish sewer assets to National Water Infrastructure.
Parish residents will vote April 24 on the proposal. Meeting are set for 6 p.m. April 7 at St. Amant Middle and April 19 at Dutchtown Middle. The meetings will be in the school gyms.
COVID-19 vaccines offered at Ascension Parish Health Unit
The Ascension Parish Health Unit is administering the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19.
Doses of the vaccine are administered by appointment only at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 E. Ascension Complex Blvd., in Gonzales to those who meet the eligibility requirements established by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Those seeking vaccination must call (225) 450-1424 to make an appointment and provide name, address, date of birth, telephone number and Medicare number if applicable.
For information about the vaccine and who is eligible to receive it, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.
TOPS Club meets
Take off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville.
Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.