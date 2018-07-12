Area teachers shared $1 million in donations from Sonic Drive-In during Teacher Appreciation Month in May.
The third annual #ThanksTeach social media campaign allowed the public to recognize, celebrate and reward teachers by sharing inspiring stories, a news release said. Through the campaign, more than 5,000 public school teachers across the country received recognition and funding.
Ascension Parish
GEISMAR: Dutchtown High School and Dutchtown Primary School
GONZALES: Gonzales Primary School
PRAIRIEVILLE: Oak Grove Primary School
Teachers selected in the campaign received a $200 gift card to donorschoose.org, Sonic’s nonprofit partner for its Limeades for Learning initiative to create innovative learning projects and request needed materials or experiences. Teachers have the choice of applying the $200 donation to their own projects on donorschoose.org or give them to another teacher.
To learn more about Limeades for Learning and #ThanksTeach, visit limeadesforlearning.com.