Alzheimer’s Services is hosting Making Sense of Cents workshop, a free financial literacy workshop for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s.
Three sessions will be presented online via Zoom and in person at Alzheimer’s Services, 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge.
- May 10, noon to 1 p.m.: "Money Matters for Caregivers by a Caregiver." Kim Chapman, financial literacy coordinator, Neighbors Federal Credit Union
- May 17, noon to 1 p.m.: "Protect Your Family: Elder Fraud and Identity Theft Tips." Bennett Blackledge
- May 24, noon to 1 p.m.: "Using 'Five Wishes': How to Discuss and Document Your Preferences." Janette Roulston, registered nurse, CEO and co-owner/operator of Hospice in His Care
Participants who attend all three sessions will receive a free copy of “Get It Together: Organize Your Records So Your Family Won’t Have To” and a free consultation with one of the three elder law attorneys partnering with the financial literacy programs.
Registration at alzbr.org is required. Contact programs3@alzbr.org or (225) 334-7494 for help.