The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 25 to July 1:
June 24
Mumphrey, Shedrick: 39183 Vindez Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Williams, Emelda S.: 37020 Second St., Darrow; Age: 59; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Preston, Richard Junius: 180 JB Green Road, Des Allemands; Age: 24; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Blandon, Johan: 317 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 49; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, theft less than $1,000
Lopez, Thomas: 4968 Underwood Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders
Harris, David l.: 15316 Ariana Ave., Prairieville; Age: 51; two count fugitive-other Louisiana Jurisdiction, aggravated crime against nature, indecent behavior with juveniles
Fairchild, Garrett E.: 43083 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 29; violations of protective orders
Jones, Michael Angelo: 5557 Charlene Drive, No. 1, Baton Rouge; Age: 30; breach of bail condition
Boudreaux, Chadwick J.: 490 S. 1st. St., Ponchatoula; Age: 49; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, criminal trespass/all other simple battery
June 25
Freas, Barry: 41060 Merritt Evans Road, A204, Prairieville; Age: 39; parole violation, domestic abuse battery
Anderson, Roderick Lamar: 10301 Sand Piper Drive; Age: 30; Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Beasley-Collins, Sayonara: 4435 Jenkins Road, Darrow; Age: 50; state probation violation, maximum speed limit, vehicle license required, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Anderson, Clarence Michael: 12039 Roddy Road Apt. 4, Gonzales; Age: 29; hit-and-run driving, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Gagnard, Tammy Lynn: 43083 Weber City Road No. 15, Gonzales; Age: 51; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
June 26
Geason Jr., Bernard Anthony: 14048 West Creek Drive, Gonzales; Age: 39; resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery
Owens, Donald: 16260 La. 44, No. 18, Prairieville; Age: 46; failure to appear-bench warrant
Klock III, Kenneth William: 13015 Harold Road, Gonzales; Age: 21; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, maximum speed limit, obedience to police officers and traffic signs, operating while intoxicated-first
Dubroc, Krystal Lourin: 8354 Brittany Road, Sorrento; Age: 31; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, improper display of temporary license plate
June 27
Jacob, Shane Anthony: 42338 Jadestone Ave., Prairieville; Age: 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
Fuentes, Ashley: 8770 Sunnyside Drive; Age: 19; domestic abuse battery
Davis, Adam Reese: 45061 Butch Gore Road, St. Amant; Age: 26; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Robertson, Donald Ray: 120 Azalea Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 58; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Metrejean, Florian J.: 316 South Bay Road A, Pierre Part; Age: 50; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
June 28
Blankenship, Thomas Wade: 44301 Braud St., Sorrento; Age: 24; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Dorsey, Troy N.: 266 Myrtle Grove Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 41; domestic abuse aggravated assault
Borer, Shane P.: 18330 Pin Oak Lane, Prairieville; Age: 28; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Sternfels, Samuel Robert: 6545 La. 1 S, Belle Rose; Age: 28; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, in for court
Rodriguez, Savannah Holly: 201 Hiard Drive, Plattenville; Age: 31; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Gibson, Angel: 14017 Gary Babin Road, St. Amant; Age: 43; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant
Nicholas, Lucas: 517 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 40; threatening a public official-penalties-definitions, public intimidation-force, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Melancon, Ryan Michael: 42411 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Clifton II, James Porter: 16323 La. 929, Prairieville; Age: 33; simple assault, domestic abuse battery
June 29
Owens, Mark J.: 17462 Cypress Lane, Springfield; Age: 40; state probation violation, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, general speed law, stop signs and yield signs, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Ward, Tina F.: 16098 Bluff Road No. 42, Prairieville; Age: 50; domestic abuse battery
Hymel, Winton William: 39419 Woodrun Circle, Gonzales; Age: 29; bond revocation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple battery
Gibson, Kendrick Kendell: 3038 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; resisting an officer, simple burglary (vehicle)
Gallusser, Joseph Francis: 1621 E. Rosedown St., Gonzales; Age: 18; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Palermo, Sage Michael: 15384 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville; Age: 31; theft less than $1,000, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
McCumber, Christopher M.: 38270 N. Robert Wilson Road, Gonzales; Age: 51; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Verrett, Buddy: 12322 Dutchtown Lane, 53, Geismar; Age: 38; second-degree cruelty to juveniles
Williams, Tabitha, 12322 Dutchtown Lane, Geismar; Age: 38; secon- degree cruelty to juveniles
Jackson, Erick A.: 1313 Fern St., Opelousas; Age: 38; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Landry, Ebony: 1826 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 32; simple burglary (vehicle)
Brooks, Davante D.: 1610 Reavir Lane, Sunshine; Age: 25; possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, driver must be licensed
Young, Justin Jamael: 55121 Camber St., White Castle; Age: 29; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, violations of protective orders, interference with the custody of a child, domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, violations of protective orders, cyberstalking
Rousseau, Conrad Joseph: 14137 Mire Road, Gonzales; Age: 49; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear-bench warrant
Martin, Brandi Leann: 17166 Trinidad Drive, Prairieville; Age: 31; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Lynch, Derick: 1500 Paridice Way, Navasota, Texas; Age: 30; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Beckman, Raymond Andrew: 10253 T Boy Road, St. Amant; Age: 35; possession of heroin
Richardson, Joseph Lee, 15220 Palomino Lane, Prairieville; Age: 39; simple assault, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple battery
Sauceman, Davonta Leon: 14039 Cayuga Drive, Baker; Age: 21; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, violations of registration provisions, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended
June 30
James, Lisa Ann: 1005 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Vickers Jr., Johnny J.: 40086 Pelican Point Parkway, Gonzales; Age: 22; two counts aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts second-degree murder/attempt, two counts illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault, two counts assault by drive-by shooting, two counts aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Zeller Jr., Brent Thomas: 1390 Second St., Lutcher; Age: 39; in for court, criminal trespass/all other, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Plaisance, Adam Joseph: 17431 Summerfield North Road, Prairieville; Age: 46; Theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Dent, Joshua: 919 Kinler St., Luling; Age: 30; domestic abuse battery
Capello, Nicholas: 327 W. Jeansonne St., Gonzales; Age: 31; turning movements and required signals, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Lawson, Rashawn Deondre: 38035 Post Office Road No. 15B, Prairieville; Age: 23; domestic abuse battery
Lodrigue, Delane A.: 37313 La. 74 1, Geismar; Age: 38; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear-bench warrant
July 1
Jones, James N.: 1909 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 57; failure to appear-bench warrant
Richard, Chase: 46063 Richard Road, St. Amant; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant
Nickens, Destiny Marie: 17025 La. 44, Prairieville; Age: 25; resisting an officer
Green, Shantrelle T.: 36612 Pookey Lane 8B, Prairieville; Age: 43; failure to appear-bench warrant