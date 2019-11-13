LEGO CLUB: First-time builders and masters of Lego construction are both welcome when the Ascension Parish Library Lego Club gathers at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. Participants can build whatever they like. The library will provide the Legos, but materials and creations must stay at the library. Duplo Blocks and Mega Bloks will be available for younger children. For information, call (225) 673-8699.
WRITING A NOVEL: Louisiana author Farrah Rochon will discuss the ins and outs of crafting and publishing a novel during a National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. To register for this program, call (225) 673-8699.
FORTNITE BATTLE ROYALE: The online video game Fortnite comes to life for young people in grades four through 12, who will drop in, scavenge for materials and try to be the last one standing, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Donaldsonville library, 500 Mississippi St. The program will be repeated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Gonzales branch library, 708 S. Irma Blvd.; and at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Dutchtown library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. For more information, call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699, Galvez at (225) 622-3339, or Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052.
EXPLORE CIRCUITRY: Children in second grade and up will have an opportunity to create machines with LittleBits components from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 26-27 and Nov. 30 at all branches of the Ascension Parish Library. On Monday, Nov. 25, the LittleBits will be out at the Gonzales, Galvez and Dutchtown libraries. Younger children may need assistance from a parent or older sibling. The swappable LittleBits circuit boards must stay at the library for future programs, so participants are encouraged to take photos of their creations.