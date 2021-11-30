Donaldsonville hosts holiday yard decorating contest
The City of Donaldsonville is hosting its annual Holiday Yard Decorating Contest. Residents interested in taking part can register by call (225) 473-4814 or emailing dvillecoc@bellsouth.net or lee@visitdonaldsonville.org. Judging will be Dec. 18-19 after dark. Awards will go go best house and yard, best yard and best door decorations. Deadline to enter is at 4 p.m. Dec. 17.
Wreaths Across America on sale
Local veterans groups are hosting the annual Wreaths Across America project. The group is selling the holiday wreaths, which will be available for pickup starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 18 at Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales. For more information, call (256) 656-2124.
Pajama Storytime
Do you love hearing stories before bedtime? Then put on your favorite, comfy pajamas and join Ascension Parish Library staff for an evening of storytime fun. Staffers will read stories, sing fun songs, and you will get to make an easy craft to take home. Pajama Storytime is being held on the second Thursday of the month in Gonzales and Galvez and the third Thursday of the month in Dutchtown through Dec. 16. Designed for kids ages 8 and younger and their families. Pajama Storytime lasts approximately 25 minutes, followed by a quick craft. Kids ages 5 years and younger may need assistance. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.
Pipe cleaner snowflakes
Winter is a great time to make snowflakes. Beginning Dec. 6, visit any location of the Ascension Parish Library to pick up a packet containing everything you will need to make your own pipe cleaner snowflake. Try out different bead patterns and when you find the one you like best, twist the ends of the pipe cleaners to keep the beads in place. Designed for kids ages 6 to 8 years old. Available while supplies last. For more information, call your local library location or visit myAPL.org.
Punch needle art
Punch needling is an art style that has been used for centuries to handmake rugs or patches. Artists use a specialized needle to push thread into cloth. Tweens between the ages of 9 and 11 years are invited to Ascension Parish Library at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 in Dutchtown; 10 a.m. Dec. 18 in Galvez; and 10 a.m. Dec. 29 in Gonzales to introduce this old-school fiber art technique to the modern gaming world. Choose between "Among Us" characters or keep it classic with Mario and Luigi. Then, learn how to turn these video game characters into fun, fluffy 3D patches in just a few easy steps using fabric, colored thread and a specialized needle. For more information, call your local library location or visit myAPL.org.
Book Page Art
Bring new life to old books by transforming an author’s words into a new work of art using colored pencils, stencils and more. Repurpose loose pages from worn-out books and turn them into artful designs that celebrate the unending creativity of the written word. Book Page Art will be held at Ascension Parish Library at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in Gonzales and Galvez and Tuesday, Dec. 21 in Dutchtown. Designed for teens ages 12—18. For more information, call your local library location or visit us online at myapl.org.
Use YouTube to Grow Your Business Webinar
Discover the best practices for creating a YouTube Channel and compelling video content that promotes your products and services and drives engagement with your brand. Learn how to create and organize a YouTube Channel, add videos, and promote your business with video ads during this Grow with Google virtual workshop led by a Google-supported trainer at noon Thursday, Dec. 2. Advance registration required. Visit Ascension Parish Library’s Business Resource Center website at aplbusinessresource.com and click on the banner to register online. Once registered, you will receive an email with more information on how to join the webinar, hosted on GoToWebinar. For further assistance, call the library at (225) 647-3955.