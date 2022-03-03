According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, approximately 30% to 40% of the food we purchase is wasted and thrown in the garbage.
When shoppers go to the grocery store to purchase things like spinach, carrots and mushrooms, it is not their intention to let the vegetables stay in the refrigerator and go bad, but it happens all the time.
Here are some ways to reduce wasting vegetables at home:
- Plan how many nights you plan to cook for the week
- Be realistic about cooking
- Be creative
Ways to be creative include:
- If you have half an onion, add it to an egg sandwich or breakfast burrito.
- Cook vegetable stock with the peelings of carrots or celery leaves that were left over and onion skins from that half of onion.
- Pickle leftover carrots, onion slices, cucumbers and cauliflower to add to sandwiches and salads.
- Freeze vegetables — such as broccoli, bell peppers, spinach, carrots and lima beans — for later use.
Cutting up vegetables when we get home from grocery shopping gives the best opportunity of eating them because they are washed, cut and ready to eat.
Vegetables make great evening or night snacks. Children will like them if they see the vegetables out on the counter or on the shelf in the refrigerator.
Another thing that we can use the wasted vegetables for is composting. If we have vegetables that really have rotted, add them to your compost.