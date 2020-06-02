The class of 2020 has seen its fair share of disappointments and disasters. Days after starting their freshmen year, torrential rains and flooding closed schools. St. Amant students held classes at Dutchtown High for months.
For their senior year, the Gator class faced the conoravirus pandemic. They were sent home in mid-March to start virtual learning, and prom and other senior traditions were canceled or looked dramatically different.
For graduation, held May 27 at The Pit, students, many wearing masks, were seated 6 feet apart on the football field.