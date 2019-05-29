Prairieville Primary School has expanded its collection of readers for kindergartners, using grant money provided by the Buddy & Martha Wells Endowment through The Ascension Fund.
The books in the guided-reading collection are written at dozens of graduated levels of difficulty, helping to build the children's comprehension and decoding skills, and reading fluency.
After the books were used in small reading groups in the classroom, the books were sent home for children to share with their parents. Teachers monitored the reading level of all kindergarten students throughout the year and chose books from the new collection to best meet the needs of the students.
The Ascension Fund is a nonprofit organization established in 1991 by the Gonzales Rotary Club as an instrument for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools through grants for innovative ideas and programs in Ascension Parish public schools. Teacher grants of $500 or $1000 and School Impact Grants of $2500 are awarded on an annual competitive basis. To date, the Ascension Fund has awarded 1,250 grants representing more than $1.5 million in the school system. For information, visit www.ascensionfund.com.