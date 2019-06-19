Among those at The Boys & Girls Club Pathway to Ascension check presentation are, from left, Joseph Gaudin of Shell Geismar, Lowery Elementary School assistant principal Lydia Mabile, Rick Jones of Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Lowery principal Karen Daigle, Pat Van Burkleo of The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge, John Daigle of CF Industries, Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan and Barker Dirmann of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce.