Among those at The Boys & Girls Club Pathway to Ascension check presentation are, from left, Joseph Gaudin of Shell Geismar, Lowery Elementary School assistant principal Lydia Mabile, Rick Jones of Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Lowery principal Karen Daigle, Pat Van Burkleo of The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge, John Daigle of CF Industries, Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan and Barker Dirmann of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce.

The beginning of the 2019-20 school year in Ascension Parish will also mark the beginning of the parish's first Boys & Girls Club after-school program, which will serve 30 children at Lowery Elementary School in Donaldsonville. 

The project is being spearheaded by the Leadership Ascension program of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge, Lowery Elementary and community stakeholders, according to a news release.

The Leadership Ascension project team, The Boys & Girls Club Pathway to Ascension, chose Lowery Elementary to host the pilot program based on the school’s demographics and the strong support of the Lowery administration and community leaders.

Business partners, including CF Industries, Shell, Grace Hebert Architects, Rubicon, BASF, Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Methanex, and Epic Piping, helped bring The Boys & Girls Club to Ascension. An advisory committee made up of founding members and community stakeholders will be formed to oversee program implementation at Lowery Elementary and will explore opportunities to expand Boys & Girls Club services throughout Ascension Parish.

