Cara's House wants to egg your house
Volunteers with Cara's House, a nonprofit that operates the Ascension Animal shelter, is raising money by egging houses for Easter. Well, not exactly.
The group will fill your yard with stuffed eggs on Easter morning. You can order the service for $15 for 25 eggs, $30 for 50 eggs or $100 for 100 eggs.
Deadline to order is March 19. Visit carashouse.formstack.com/forms/egg_the_yard_2021 to register for the service.
Volunteers needed
Volunteers are needed for Ascension Parish's Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 3 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
To volunteer, call the Citizen Service Center at (225) 450-1200.
St. Amant FFA sets strawberry sale
The St. Amant FFA is selling Louisiana strawberries from Harris Farms on March 16. Orders are due March 8.
The strawberries are $15 for a half flat and $25 for a full flat.
Order by visiting stamantffa.com.
Mobile library schedule
Ascension Parish Mobile Library is back on the road. Visit the mobile library at parks and community centers across the parish. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required onboard the vehicle.
Schedule
- Hickley Waguespack Center: Feb. 24, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- The Church Donaldsonville: Feb. 25, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Donaldsonville Senior Apartments: Feb. 26, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Lemanville Park: Jan. 26, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ascension library provides access to 30,000 films
Popular on-demand film streaming service Kanopy is available for patrons of Ascension Parish Library. Stream a vast collection of films and documentaries for free, with a library card, to a range of devices including AppleTV, Roku, Smart TV, Chromecast and Apple and Android devices.
Kanopy allows patrons to stream 30,000 of the world’s best films — including festival favorites, award-winning documentaries, foreign films, rare and hard to find titles, and indie and classic films with collections from A24, The Great Courses, Paramount Pictures, The Criterion Collection and thousands of independent filmmakers. Patrons can access the collection for free by heading to ascension.kanopy.com.
For information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
Filmmaker Kevin McQuarn to talk
Have you ever wanted to meet a writer? From writing and editing, to producing and filming, Ascension Parish resident Kevin McQuarn has done it all. McQuarn is the owner of FantomLight, a production company specializing in video creation and event streaming. Along with creating award-winning films, he has also written scripts for Cartoon Network’s “Teen Titans Go!” and DC Comics.
Join the library at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27 for a virtual question and answer session with McQuarn as he shares his passion and vast knowledge of the audiovisual industry with the community. You will learn about how he got where he is today and be able to ask questions about the creative process.
This program is great for adults, teens and families with older children who would love to meet a man who will encourage their creative spark and help them see how their dreams can become reality. To register for this Zoom program, call (225) 673-8699.