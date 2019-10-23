At Gonzales Middle School, 11 students have qualified to participate in the Duke Talent Identification Program, by scoring in the 95th percentile or higher on grade-level standardized achievement tests.
Duke TIP participants are invited to take the ACT or SAT along with high school students, and will receive information geared to college-bound students as well as information on academic programs across the United States.
Qualified for Duke TIP from Gonzales Middle School are MarlyAnne Albarado, Delia Banda-Ortega, Brooklyn Battle, Allen Bui, Jordan Daigle, Emma Lee, Alahna Lithgow, Grace Stein, Katie Truett, De’Nilah White and Michael Wilson.