Gonzales Middle Duke TIP.jpg

Among the Gonzales Middle School students who have qualified for the Duke Talent Identification Program are, from left, Katie Truett, De’Nilah White, Brooklyn Battle, Allen Bui, Jordan Daigle, Emma Lee, MarlyAnne Albarado, Delia Banda-Ortega and Grace Stein. Alahna Lithgow and Michael Wilson also qualified for Duke TIP.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

At Gonzales Middle School, 11 students have qualified to participate in the Duke Talent Identification Program, by scoring in the 95th percentile or higher on grade-level standardized achievement tests.

Duke TIP participants are invited to take the ACT or SAT along with high school students, and will receive information geared to college-bound students as well as information on academic programs across the United States.

