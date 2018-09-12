GONZALES — Applications from all 47 property owners on flood prone East Silverleaf Street are in hand in the ongoing process required for a federal buyout, and the city should learn later this month if it can move to the next step: appraisals of the properties.

"We are truly in the home stretch," City Engineer Jackie Baumann told the Gonzales City Council this week.

Baumann said that the last of the 47 property owners had recently been located and had filled out the necessary application for the process to proceed.

Under the USDA's Emergency Watershed Protection Program, the federal government would buy the homes and demolish them, along with the street, and restore the property to wetlands.

In other business, the City Council appointed Doug Gautreau to the Gonzales Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.

Gautreau, who retired last year as material control coordinator for the Ascension Parish School Board at its central warehouse, replaces Scott Hughes, who is now serving on the Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission.

The council on Monday also approved an amendment that clarifies the public hearing requirements in the city zoning ordinance by aligning a chart found in the section on public notices and hearings, with the text of the ordinance.

"We had a difference between our flow chart and the text," Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd said.

As amended, the chart now shows that a written, mailed notice to adjacent property owners — as well as a notice posted on the property in question and a notice published in the city's legal journal — is required for public hearings on the following: