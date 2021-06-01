MANDEVILLE — Keep Louisiana Beautiful seeks presenters to inform local leaders and stakeholders about proven practices and programs that enhance and beautify communities while guiding the way to a cleaner and greener Louisiana.
Selected speakers will present at the Keep Louisiana Beautiful state conference on Oct. 14 in Baton Rouge.
Applications are due by Monday, June 7.
Specific presentations should focus on litter prevention; community and volunteer engagement; greening and beautification; recycling and reusing; waste reduction; sustainability practices, litter enforcement; research and behavior change; or environmental education. Both individual presentations and panel formats are welcome. Interested parties may submit their proposal online at bit.ly/klb2021presenters.
The Keep Louisiana Beautiful state conference is an annual professional development and networking forum welcoming all individuals; affiliates; state and local governmental agencies; community and business partners; and nonprofit organizations.