Local wrestler competed at the City Wrestling tournament held Saturday at Catholic High.
50th Greater Baton Rouge City Championship
At Catholic High:
Team Scores: 1. Catholic High, 274. 2. St. Amant, 254. 3. Zachary, 207. 4. East Ascension, 200. 5. Live Oak, 191. 6. Brusly, 119. 7. Baton Rouge High, 76. 8. Dutchtown, 67. 9. Dunham, 59.5. 10. St. Michael, 48. 11. Central, 38. 12. McKinley, 37. 13. Episcopal, 14. 14. Parkview Baptist, 8.5. 15. Plaquemine, 7.
Finals
106 pounds: Ethan Ourso, Catholic, dec. Ty Didier, St. Amant, 8-5
113: Hunter Goodson, Catholic, dec. Jace Chenevert, St. Amant, 7-0
120: Clayton Hill, Live Oak, by fall Luke Romano, Catholic, 3:54
126: Seth Signorelli, St. Amant, by fall Martin Helouin, Catholic, 2:27
132: Calep Balcuns, Brusly, by fall Peter Kelly, Catholic, 1:08
138: Anthony Johnson, Live Oak, by fall Andrew Trahan, Brusly, 1:52
145: Canon Hunt, Catholic, major dec. David Pellerin, East Ascension, 9-1
152: Trent Mahoney, East Ascension, by fall AJ Sabine, Catholic, 4:35
160: Reginald Barnes, East Ascension, dec. Ian Wyble, Catholic, 11-9.
170: Hunter Hawkins, St. Amant, major dec. Jarin Meyer, Baton Rouge High, 12-4
182: Caleb Mickelson, Zachary, by fall Austin Cook, Live Oak, :42
195: Grant Rabel, Dunham, by fall Alex Newman, St. Amant, 5:58
220: Wes Brady, Zachary, by fall Brian Amis, Brusly, 3:14
285: Connor Finucane, Catholic, pinned Caleb Jackson, Zachary, 3:59.
Third-place
106: Aaron Guillory, East Ascension dec. Andrew Lusby, Live Oak, 9-7
113: Cameron Selmon, St. Michael, major dec. Ashton Hull, Zachary, 12-3
120: Corey Brownell, St. Amant, def. Paul Kayser, Brusly, disqualification
126: Jordan Chenevert, Live Oak, pinned Marc Martinez, Brusly, 3:24
132: Evan Light, Dunham, dec. Austin Martina, Dutchtown, 4-3
138: Cody Comeaux, St. Amant, pinned Chance Jackson, Zachary, 3:00
145: Jacob Wallis, Zachary, dec. Jordan Griffin, Live Oak, 10-3
152: Jack Manchego, Live Oak, pinned Shad Sheffie, St. Michael, 5:53
160: Conrad Mitchell, St. Amant, dec. Austin Landy, Zachary, 15-10
170: Austin Reason, Central, dec. Santos Ramos, East Ascension, 7-4
182: Macullen Mire, Catholic, dec. Fred Garrison, St. Amant, 12-5
195: Brian Hibbard, Catholic, dec. Caleb Daigle, Zachary, 5-1
220: Axel Encalada-Arce, Baton Rouge High, major dec. Tyler Braun, Live Oak, 10-2
285: Gavin Soniat, East Ascension, pinned Keantre Harrison, McKinley, 12-6