I want thank the Ascension Parish residents of the Third Justice Court for electing me to a fifth term as constable in Ascension Parish. This is a position that I do not take for granted, and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude that the residents of the Third Justice Court put so much faith and trust in me to continue to serve.
I would like to thank my wife, Hope Gautreau LeBlanc, and my entire family for allowing me to wake up every morning and go to bed every night doing what I love the most, serving the residents of Ascension Parish. I would also like to continue to thank former Ascension Parish Constable Buddy Holton and recently retired Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley for encouraging me 21 years ago to seek this position. I was appointed by the Ascension Parish Council in 2001 to finish out Buddy Holton's term after he resigned and sought office in 2004 for my first six-year full term.
I continue to be very blessed as I begin this new term as your constable, and I assure every resident of the Third Justice Court that I will continue to serve with the utmost compassion, honesty and integrity.
I’ve been blessed to serve as fire chief for the past 34 years over three different communities in Ascension Parish, Prairieville, St. Amant and Darrow. My journey also included Ascension Parish fire coordinator over the east and west Bank, reserve commander over the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Reserve Division, chairman of Ascension Parish Fire District 1, chairman of Ascension Parish Mutual Aid Association, chairman of the Ascension Parish Chief’s Association, president of the Louisiana Fire Chief’s Association, chairman of Volunteer Ascension, chairman of Ascension Parish Industry Organization, treasurer of the Louisiana Justice of the Peace and Constables Association, chairman of the St. Amant High School Booster Club and chairman of the Spartan/Gator Shoutout Committee.
I would like to congratulate all the recent elected officials that were elected without opposition, and I would like to congratulate all candidates that have placed their names on the ballots to serve our local communities.
I would again like to thank my family and friends for their unending love and support, but mostly I thank God for giving me the ability to serve.
Constable James E. LeBlanc
St. Amant