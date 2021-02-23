The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Feb. 8-11:
Feb. 11
Torres, Tara Lynnae: 42078 Devall Road, Prairieville; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple burglary
Ursin, Ashtin: 41060 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; Age: 19; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Burgess, Julia: 30839 Dogwood St., Denham Springs; Age: 26; unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000
Prescott, Nicholas Taylor: 13785 Old River Road, Maurepas; Age: 29; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Luke, Kevin Jude: 14590 Rue Des Chenes Road, French Settlement; Age: 41; resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Dinino, Gene Paul: 206 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Szubinski, Barrett Collin: 13196 Dutchtown Lane, Geismar; Age: 42; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Feb. 12
Leblanc, Brad Anthony: 201 Heriard St., Plattenville; Age: 32; bond revocation, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer
Rodriguez, Savannah Holly: 201 S. Heriard St., Plattenville; Age: 30; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, identity theft, resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, possession of heroin
Crandle, Nelson: 14496 Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 33; carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Sanchez, Schuyler Paul: 249 Virginia St., Bell Rose; Age: 35; aggravated assault with a firearm
Zeringue, Jerome: 2391 Burnside, Vacherie; Age: 56; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Dixon, Devin D.: 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
Bell, James Ezeff: 1410 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Davis, Carl A.: 2142 W. La. 30, Gonzales; Age: 31; bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Brown III, Clem Reginald: 513 Catadonna St., Donaldsonville; Age: 61; violations of protective orders, stalking, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Brown, Tremain: 1203 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 36; surety, intimidating/impeding or injuring witnesses/intimidation, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, simple assault, extortion, domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim
Feb. 13
Gaudin Jr., Shane P.: 13216 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/all other simple burglary
Martin, Ronald K.: 47481 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Encalade Jr., Autry P.: 46389 Robert Jr. Road, St. Amant; Age: 58; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Feb. 14
Johnson, Roddy Demond: 11232 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 28; bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Lopez, Armando Elmar: 37108 Sue St., Geismar; Age: 29; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, domestic abuse battery
Feb. 16
Marrow, Cody: 2425 County Road, Kirbyville, Texas; Age: 35; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Phillips, Lloyd: 305 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, battery of a dating partner
Smith, Staci L.: 9231 W. La. 936, St. Amant; Age: 42; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders
Feb. 17
Creppel Jr., Don W.: 8617 Lebeau St., Livonia; Age: 28; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000 (felony)
Bozeman, Kevin Joseph: 750 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 29; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), theft less than $1,000
Griffin, Bradley W.: 106 Santa Monica Drive, Opelousas; Age: 28; hold for other agency, three counts unauthorized entry of a place of business, theft over $25,000, unauthorized entry of a place of business
Smith, Jeremy: 213 W. Sycamore St., Gonzales; Age: 27; domestic abuse battery, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Sawner, Suzanne Alise: 17085 Marty Low Road, Prairieville; Age: 27; operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Williams, Macarthur Jr: 35120 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville; Age: 51; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Lane, Deanza Carter: 39405 W. Cornerview St., Gonzales; Age: 33; domestic abuse battery
Feb. 18
Lane, Lakeith, 1108 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery
Bell, James Ezeff: 1410 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)