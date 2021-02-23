The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Feb. 8-11:

Feb. 11

Torres, Tara Lynnae: 42078 Devall Road, Prairieville; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple burglary

Ursin, Ashtin: 41060 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; Age: 19; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Burgess, Julia: 30839 Dogwood St., Denham Springs; Age: 26; unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000

Prescott, Nicholas Taylor: 13785 Old River Road, Maurepas; Age: 29; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Luke, Kevin Jude: 14590 Rue Des Chenes Road, French Settlement; Age: 41; resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000

Dinino, Gene Paul: 206 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, telephone communications/improper language/harassment

Szubinski, Barrett Collin: 13196 Dutchtown Lane, Geismar; Age: 42; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first

Feb. 12

Leblanc, Brad Anthony: 201 Heriard St., Plattenville; Age: 32; bond revocation, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer

Rodriguez, Savannah Holly: 201 S. Heriard St., Plattenville; Age: 30; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, identity theft, resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, possession of heroin

Crandle, Nelson: 14496 Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 33; carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Sanchez, Schuyler Paul: 249 Virginia St., Bell Rose; Age: 35; aggravated assault with a firearm

Zeringue, Jerome: 2391 Burnside, Vacherie; Age: 56; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more

Dixon, Devin D.: 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant

Bell, James Ezeff: 1410 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000

Davis, Carl A.: 2142 W. La. 30, Gonzales; Age: 31; bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000

Brown III, Clem Reginald: 513 Catadonna St., Donaldsonville; Age: 61; violations of protective orders, stalking, operating vehicle while license is suspended

Brown, Tremain: 1203 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 36; surety, intimidating/impeding or injuring witnesses/intimidation, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, simple assault, extortion, domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim

Feb. 13

Gaudin Jr., Shane P.: 13216 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/all other simple burglary

Martin, Ronald K.: 47481 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant

Encalade Jr., Autry P.: 46389 Robert Jr. Road, St. Amant; Age: 58; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Feb. 14

Johnson, Roddy Demond: 11232 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 28; bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property

Lopez, Armando Elmar: 37108 Sue St., Geismar; Age: 29; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, domestic abuse battery

Feb. 16

Marrow, Cody: 2425 County Road, Kirbyville, Texas; Age: 35; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000

Phillips, Lloyd: 305 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, battery of a dating partner

Smith, Staci L.: 9231 W. La. 936, St. Amant; Age: 42; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders

Feb. 17

Creppel Jr., Don W.: 8617 Lebeau St., Livonia; Age: 28; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000 (felony)

Bozeman, Kevin Joseph: 750 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 29; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), theft less than $1,000

Griffin, Bradley W.: 106 Santa Monica Drive, Opelousas; Age: 28; hold for other agency, three counts unauthorized entry of a place of business, theft over $25,000, unauthorized entry of a place of business

Smith, Jeremy: 213 W. Sycamore St., Gonzales; Age: 27; domestic abuse battery, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Sawner, Suzanne Alise: 17085 Marty Low Road, Prairieville; Age: 27; operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Williams, Macarthur Jr: 35120 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville; Age: 51; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden

Lane, Deanza Carter: 39405 W. Cornerview St., Gonzales; Age: 33; domestic abuse battery

Feb. 18

Lane, Lakeith, 1108 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery

Bell, James Ezeff: 1410 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)

