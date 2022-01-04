The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Dec. 16-23:
Dec. 16
Poche, Justin Paul: 43100 Poche Lane, Gonzales; Age: 27; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Pitre, Conner James: 12087 Wunstel Road, Gonzales; Age: 31; state probation violation, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Brown, Rhian A.: 40122 Drivers Lane, Gonzales; Age: 34; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Dec. 17
Chatman, Justin Javon: 211 W. Second St., Donaldsonville; Age: 33; operating vehicle while license is suspended, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, maximum speed limit
Frutos, Axel: 9989 Burbank Drive, No. 15, Baton Rouge; Age: 19; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Hendricks, Zachary: 7990 Ave. J, No. 1017, Baton Rouge; Age: 27; theft of a firearm, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple robbery, home invasion (battery), fugitive-other state jurisdiction, second-degree rape
Dumas, Phil S.: 506 W. Bordelon St., Gonzales; Age: 39; domestic abuse battery
Erfurt, Erica D.: 113252 Leo Lambert Road, Gonzales; Age: 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Gaudin Sr., Shane Paul: 13212 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 49; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, breach of bail condition, tail lamps, operating a vehicle while license is suspended
Thompson, Destiney Latrell: 39122 W. Worthy Road, Gonzales; Age: 23; two counts surety, disturbing the peace/simple assault, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Dec. 18
Heal, Korina Lynn: 15274 W. Bayou Drive, Prairieville; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
Bercegeay, Darian Joseph: 14597 Ridge Road, Prairieville; Age: 28; operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle turning left at intersection, operating while intoxicated-third
Cryer, Curtis Roy: 17911 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville; Age: 61; parole violation, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), violations of registration provisions, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, tail lamps
Chatman, Demond M.: 12073 Roddy Road, Apt. 3, Gonzales; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery-second
Perez, Cuauhtemoc Diaz: 37313 La. 74, Lot 63, Geismar; Age: 26; failure to appear-bench warrant
Dubois, Melissa Ann: 12063 Wunstel Road, Gonzales; Age: 49; state probation violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Tillman, Felicity Felicia: 116 Oakridge Ave., Donaldsonville; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant
Redmond, Austin Lee: 7536 Vice President Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 36; state probation violation, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of heroin
Frazier, Zy-Juan, 12047 La. 73, Geismar; Age: 21; simple battery
Goings, Travion Jammar: 35732 River Oaks Road, Geismar; Age: 30; simple battery
Johnson Jr., Kevin Eugene: 325 Mark Pierce Road; Age: 37; violations of protective orders
Duplessis, James Edward: 14239 Martin Moran Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; forgery, theft less than $1,000, monetary instrument abuse, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Boatner, Cedric Damon: 1707 Curtis St., Baton Rouge; Age: 27; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Boatner, Kerry Gerard, 5400 Lemonwood Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 26; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Dec. 19
Rodriguez, Kristen M.: 18146 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 39; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear-bench warrant
Hamilton, Chakerus L, 42180 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles/stopping/standing/or parking outside business or residence districts, operating while intoxicated-third
Velasquez, William: 37113 White Road, No. 19, Prairieville; Age: 30; hold for other agency, domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim, unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, first-degree rape
Johnson, Jared Keith: 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., No. 51, Gonzales; Age: 35; domestic abuse battery
Burkes, Michelle: 4887 Enterprise St., Baton Rouge; Age: 39; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, turning movements and required signals, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driver must be licensed
Martinez, Kandace Layne: 12066 Pete Gaudin Road, St. Amant; Age: 33; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Aras, Haluk Turk: 43131 Pinewood Ave., Prairieville; Age: 37; operating while intoxicated-second, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation
Dec. 20
Sadeq, Jehad Mohammad: 13242 Oak Knoll Drive, Geismar; Age: 61; domestic abuse battery
O’Neill, Ann: 13242 Oak Knoll Road, Geismar; Age: 51; domestic abuse battery
Huckaby, Michelle: 4336 Stanton Ave, Port Allen; Age: 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Bazar, Victoria Lee: 48024 Rogers A Road, St. Amant; Age: 47; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Miller, McGraw: 925 South Sibley St., Metairie; Age: 61; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Simon III, Larry Stanley: 909 Webster St., Donaldsonville; Age: 28; domestic abuse battery
Gobble, Christopher Anson: 41194 Courtney Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple burglary (all others)
Dinino, Gene Paul: 206 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 36; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Collins, Wynston Jamal: 17950 Airline Highway, No. 431, Prairieville; Age: 25; illegal carrying of weapons, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Moore, Shakirah: 13061 New Hampshire Drive, New Orleans; Age: 27; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Dec. 21
Persilver, Lauren: 909 Webster St., Donaldsonville; Age: 28; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment
Hester, Donte D.: 408 N. Alexander Ave., Gonzales; Age: 29; state probation violation
Joyner, Alayna: 37305 Prairie Drive, Prairieville; Age: 23; domestic abuse battery, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription
Felton, Lionel A.: 8124 Pleasant Hill Road, Convent; Age: 54; possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (lorazepam), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Vaughn, Corey Brandon: 12964 Erin Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 45; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methadone)
Sepulvado, Hillary Roussel: 1818 E. Evergreen St., Gonzales; Age: 41; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Dec. 22
Garza Jr., Raul: 40416 Noah Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, traffic-control signals, driving on roadway laned for traffic, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Landry, Reponzal: 37313 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 56; theft less than $1,000
Brisco, Tasha: 14388 Bryce Allan Drive, Gonzales; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant
Martin, Savetria Krisshawn: 423 W. Oak St., Gonzales; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Rainey, Cody Lee: 16106 Tiger Heights Road, Prairieville; Age: 28; aggravated assault with a firearm
Prado, Angela D.: 6224 Soaring Drive, Gonzales; Age: 32; cruelty to juveniles