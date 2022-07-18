The Ascension Chamber of Commerce recently completed its 27th year of the Leadership Ascension program with an event at Clarion Inn and Conference Center in Gonzales.
Before a crowd of over 100 community leaders, alumni, supporters and sponsors, the chamber honored the Class of 2022 in a ceremony sponsored by Bonfanti Investment Services.
The D'ville Shooting Stars were honored for their project that funded improvements to the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville. The winning team included Kara Anderson, Ann Booth, Milton Cayette III, Debra Gaudin, Joshua Guitreau, Wes Moreau III, Melissa Pourciau and Rhonda Turner.
The 33 participants in this year's class were divided into four groups and tasked to develop and implement four projects that would positively affect the Ascension community. This year's projects included:
- The D'ville Shooting Stars, who transformed the Lemann Center in Donaldsonville into a high-quality gymnasium open for public use where underserved youth in the community can participate in activities
- The Sunshine Express, who collaborated with Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre to fast track the WAG Center renovation to house a new Early Child Development Center in Donaldsonville
- U Matter Ascension, who teamed up with the Ascension Parish government to create an app and website that will be a resource to increase mental health access and awareness with a directory of resource providers and educational information
- The Yak Pak, who partnered with Gonzales to build a community kayak launch at the Jambalaya Park, complete with a kayak vending machine
This year's class included Kara Anderson, Weichert Realtors-Villar & Company; Bruce Bentley, BASF Corp.; Ann Booth, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; Danielle Bordelon, BXS Insurance; Irene Carney, Methanex; Milton Cayette III, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office; Amy Cheek, Trublue Water; Veronica Claiborne, Demco; John Dearmond III, Wash N Roll Carwash; Kirk Delatte, The Relaxation Co. at Pelican Point; Aarika Dorsey, River Parishes Community College; Debra Gaudin, Gonzales; Maci Gauthier, Gauthier Amedee; Michelle Guidry, Guidry Group Properties; Joshua Guitreau, Shell Chemical; Chris Haik, Our Lady of the Lake Physicians Group; Latatia Johnson, Ascension Parish schools; Briaon Landry, Creative Xpressions Artistry; J.K. Lockhart, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers; Wes Moreau III, Essential Federal Credit Union; Vanissa Murphy, Quality Engineering & Surveying, LLC; Melissa Pourciau, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects; Amber Randal Jones, Westlake Chemical; G. Milton Robbins, Ourso Funeral Home; Courtney Rowe, Neighbors Federal Credit Union; Julie Ruffner, Ochsner; Louis Saab, CSRS; Kirstie Schexnayder, Domain Architecture; Thomika Segar, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System; Matthew Stevens, b1Bank; Taylor Stringfield, Glencoe Aviation; Rhonda Turner, Ascension Parish Clerk of Court's Office; and Brian Villenurve, REV.
Leadership Ascension is designed to develop responsible and informed community leaders in a 10-month program. Recognized and emerging leaders in the community are selected to represent the diverse demographic of the community. Since its inception in 1996, Leadership Ascension has graduated over 800 people, from business owners to community leaders to government officials.
The chamber is accepting nominations for its next class. The application period closes Friday, July 22. For more information, or to download the application, visit ascensionchamber.com/leadership-ascension/leadership-class-of-2023/