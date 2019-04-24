The 16th and final Alexis' Angel Sale benefiting Donate Life Louisiana will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at 14340 Villar Road, Gonzales.
Plants, arts, crafts and jambalaya will be sold. Proceeds go to Donate Life Louisiana to promote organ donor awareness. An on-site blood drive will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jambalaya is $6 per plate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Porta family has held Alexis’ Angel Sale each year to promote the gift of life in memory of Alexis Cole Porta during National Donate Life Month. Their goal was to have a sale to celebrate each year that she was alive, so this 16th sale marks the final one.
“We’d like to thank the community and all of our family and friends who have supported us all these years,” Alexis' mother, Rhonda Porta, said.
Alexis was an organ donor whose heart, two kidneys, pancreas, liver, corneas and large bones have given a new life to more than seven people. She was pronounced brain dead at the age of 16 on June 19, 2001, after a massive rupture of a cerebral aneurysm. After being told by doctors that Alexis had only hours to live, her parents asked if they could donate her organs.
The most rewarding outcome of Alexis’ Angel Sale for the family has been connecting with recipients, their families and donor families and learning that some of these donations were inspired by Alexis’ story. It has also brought family and friends closer together as they work throughout the year to pot plants and make unique crafts from garden décor and fairy houses to wall art and upcycled furniture.
More details about the sale, visit www.alexisangelsale.com.