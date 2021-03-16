The Hospitality and Tourism class at St. Amant High School invited the teachers and staff to “Be Their Guest” on March 9. For the teachers and staff, it was their “Lucky” Day.
In spring 2020, Melissa McCormick wrote an Ascension fund Grant, “Be Our Guest.” The grant was for the Hospitality and Tourism class to host a community event where the skills they learned in class could be put to the test. However, due to COVID-19, the students were unable to host an event for the community. Instead, they put their heads together to decide how they could still apply their knowledge while giving back. They decided what better way than to give back to the teachers who have worked tirelessly teaching both online and in person.
After deciding they would use the grant money to give back to the teachers and staff at St. Amant High, they began planning. The students decided they would host a luncheon. They contacted Van Lambert, who agreed to cook a spaghetti dinner on an early dismissal day. The students then started researching door prizes, decorations, and making invitations. They also worked on a budget for the event to know exactly how much they could spend.
The students worked diligently to make sure they hosted an amazing event. The event was a success.
“Thank you for all the hard work that each of you and your students put in to making today such a joyous day for our teachers," assistant principal Kellie Gonzales said. "It was much needed and greatly appreciated. Your students did an excellent job as well. It has certainly not been an easy year and today felt normal and I’m grateful for that.”
Funds for this grant were provided by PotashCorp-Geismar through the Ascension Fund. The Ascension Fund is a non-profit organization established in 1991 by the Gonzales Rotary Club as an instrument for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools through grants for innovative ideas and programs in Ascension Parish public schools. Teacher Grants of $500 or $1,000 and School Impact Grants of $2,500 are awarded on an annual competitive basis. To date, the Ascension Fund has awarded approximately 1,300 grants representing over $1.55 million dollars in the school system. For more information, visit www.ascensionfund.com.